Being in the hospital during the holidays can isolating and lonely for a child, so Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center is asking the public to help brighten their stay.
At 8 p.m. tonight, Tuesday, Dec. 3, the community is invited to gather on the grounds of the hospital at 1465 South Grand Boulevard and shine flashlights or cellphone lights toward the hospital windows while singing carols.
“This effort will show them they have support. The community gathering will help put smiles on their faces at bedtime,” stated an announcement for the event.
Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars are expected to help by lining the streets around the hospital and running their emergency lights.
Hot cocoa and cookies will also be served.
Can't make it Dec. 3? The hospital will do it again 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The event is free, but organizers are asking people to register for “Light up Glennon” on Eventbrite. More information can also be found on the event's Facebook page.