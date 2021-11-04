Drugmakers pushed aggressive diabetes therapy. Patients paid the price.

In November 2017, six months after the ER visit, Carlson’s A1c was at 8.3%. Kodl increased his long-acting insulin to 30 units a day from 28 units and told him to call if he had frequent hypoglycemia.

At Carlson’s next appointment with a nurse practitioner, in early 2018, his A1c was down to 8.1%. “Not at goal but decreased from 8.3% on 11/20/2017; goal is less than 7% (without lows) to reduce risk of diabetes-related complications,” his records state.

Kodl said that the staff member’s note regarding an A1c goal below 7% was a mistake, but that Carlson’s course of treatment was still appropriate. At HealthPartners, the goal for patients in general is less than 8%, Kodl said.

“I never put (Carlson’s) goal at less than 7,” he said.

In August 2018, Carlson hit a car in a parking lot during another hypoglycemic episode. After that, in an attempt to keep his blood sugar in a healthier range, he started using a pump that attaches to the body and delivers insulin through the skin. He didn’t like it, especially the device’s alarms that kept him awake at night.

At times, he returned to injecting himself with insulin, occasionally taking too high a dose that resulted in hypoglycemia, his medical records show.