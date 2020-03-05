During a pandemic, states’ patchwork of crisis plans could mean uneven care

“Very few states have done a good job,” Hick said. “A lot of states have turned their plan in and that’s where things ended. There’s going to be a lot of catching up to do over the next few weeks.”

‘You have to be reading for what this might bring’

“The overall goal is to do the most good for the most people,” said Dr. Stephen Cantrill, an emergency physician at Denver Health public hospital, who helped pen the first national crisis standard of care recommendations for states to use as a starting point. “This is a way of trying to give some structure, some uniformity and some clarity to those very difficult times.”

In worst-case scenarios, doctors may have to make decisions about who will die and who will live. To be sure, those discussions are not easy.

“They do make politicians nervous because we actually have to set out specific resource allocation schemes,” Hodge said.

In some states, he said, government officials have shut down discussions over crisis standards or indicated that plans wouldn’t necessarily be followed.