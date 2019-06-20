State health officials warn that a food worker at a Jack in Box in Union has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, and that anyone who ordered food or drinks there on certain dates should either get vaccinated immediately or take precautions.
An investigation by the Franklin County Health Department determined that the employee worked while infectious at the restaurant, located at 101 Bourbeuse River Access, on the following dates: May 26-27, June 2-3 and June 9-10.
Officials recommend that those who consumed food or beverages at the Jack in the Box on June 9 or 10, get vaccinated by June 23.
Vaccinations are offered at no cost at the health department, 414 East Main Street in Union, on the following dates and times: Friday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone who consumed food or drink there between May 26 and June 10 is asked to:
1. Look for symptoms of infection up to 50 days after exposure.
2. Wash hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.
3. Stay at home and contact their health care provider immediately if symptoms develop.
Symptoms include loss of appetite, nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, brown-colored urine and light-colored stools. Yellowing of the skin or eyes might also occur. People can become ill up to seven weeks after being exposed to the virus.
Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person ingests the virus from objects, food or drinks contaminated by undetected amounts of stool (poop) from an infected person.
State officials say it is uncommon for customers to get infected by the virus from a food handler. Careful hand washing, including under the fingernails, after using the bathroom or changing diapers and before preparing or eating food helps prevent the spread of this disease.
