FDA lifts in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday permanently loosened several key restrictions on abortion pills, including a long-standing requirement that the medication be picked up in person.

Under the change, millions of American women will be able to get a prescription via an online consultation and receive the pills through the mail. FDA officials said a scientific review supported broadening access, including eliminating the restriction that limited dispensing to a small number of specialty clinics and doctor’s offices.

But prescribers will still need to undergo certification and training. Additionally, the agency said dispensing pharmacies will have to be certified.

The decision is the latest shift in the polarized legal battle over medication abortion, which has only intensified amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is certain to spur legal challenges and more restrictions in Republican-led states.

In St. Louis, Planned Parenthood officials applauded the decision, saying it means abortion-pill-by-mail will become a permanent service line at its Metro East clinic.