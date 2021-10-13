FDA recommends lower sodium in processed foods

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued new guidance to reduce sodium content in processed foods to reduce salt intake in the country.

High sodium intake can contribute to high blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The agency said on average 3,400 milligrams of sodium per day is consumed in the United States and is much higher than the 2,300 milligrams recommended by the “The Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020-2025.”

According to the FDA, more than 70% of total sodium intake is from sodium added during food manufacturing and commercial food preparation.