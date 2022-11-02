Free cancer and heart screenings this Saturday at Ferguson church

FERGUSON — The wives of area church leaders are partnering with Siteman Cancer Center to host one the area’s largest free cancer screening events from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Greater Grace Church, 3690 Pershall Road, in Ferguson.

The second annual First Ladies of St. Louis Health Equity Seminar will provide breast, prostate and colorectal cancer screenings as well as tests for diabetes, cholesterol and blood pressure. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. To schedule a mammogram at the event please call 1-800-600-3606 and press option 2.

Experts will provide information on a range of health topics, and gift cards and other prizes will be given away. Organizers ask that those who plan to attend register for free beforehand on Eventbrite.com.