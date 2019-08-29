A free caregiver and educational conference on Alzheimer's disease will be held at St. Louis University from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The St. Louis stop is part of the national Educating America Tour by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
The conference provides information about the disease, brain health, support services and caregiving. Participants can get a free memory screening, network with others and interact with experts on Alzheimer's.
The event will be held at the university's Busch Student Center, 20 North Grand Blvd.
For more information or to register, visit alzfdn.org. The foundation also operates a national hotline to handle questions: 1-866-232-8484.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch also recently did a six-part series about Alzheimer's and dementia, which includes information on getting a diagnosis, coping and planning.