Free drive-thru testing for RSV, flu, COVID-19 begins next week at St. Louis County health centers

BERKELEY — Starting Nov. 10, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide free drive-thru testing at two St. Louis County health centers for three viruses circulating in the area: RSV, flu and COVID-19.

Because all three are respiratory viruses, they all share many of the same symptoms. The best way to know which you may have is by getting tested.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursdays at South County Health Center, and the same time Tuesdays at John C. Murphy Health Center. The free testing days will be available through March. Appointments are not required.

People of all ages can be tested, which consists of single nasal swab. Results will be available in less than three days. Participants can preregister at dynd.gettested.me to get results by email, or staffers will register people at the site and call with results.