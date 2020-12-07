GAO report: Nation’s air pollution monitoring network falling into disrepair

“Officials from some state and local agencies said that, with the funding challenges, they struggled to maintain the minimum level of monitoring required by the EPA,” the report said.

A portion of the funding for the system of nearly 4,000 monitors comes from the federal EPA budget as determined by Congress, and the rest comes from state and local governments.

While funding is a major problem, the GAO report found other hurdles to upgrading the system. Some states have resisted installing newer equipment out of fear that doing so could boost their pollution readings, causing them to exceed regulatory thresholds that would trigger limits to new industrial development.

The report added that the EPA has no comprehensive plan for managing the network’s assets, such as a uniform schedule to replace worn-out equipment, and that some two-thirds of U.S. counties have no air monitoring devices at all to assess a range of threats that include wildfire smoke and industrial pollution.

Faulty equipment used to calibrate monitors for ozone, a component of smog, forced several states to invalidate pollution data for 2015 and 2016, the report said. And the EPA’s Office of Research and Development has updated only one method for measuring toxic chemicals in the air in the past 20 years, it said.