How plan to add dental, vision and hearing care to Medicare could be a game-changer for seniors

But Kaiser found that the average annual limit on dental coverage among Advantage plans that offer more extensive benefits is about $1,300 this year, and 59% of enrollees in these plans have dental benefits that are capped at $1,000 or less. Some seniors purchase commercial dental policies, but these plans also come with coverage caps similar to those found in Advantage plans.

The bill for extensive dental procedures often exceeds these caps. A patient needing a combination of extractions, root canals and crowns might easily pay upwards of $4,000, data from the American Dental Association shows.

High out-of-pocket costs explain why so many seniors simply go without dental care. The median income for Medicare beneficiaries in 2019 was just $29,650, Kaiser reports. A study published last year in Health Affairs found that 27% of low-income Medicare beneficiaries had visited a dentist in the previous 12 months, compared with 73% of high-income beneficiaries.

The racial gaps in care are equally appalling. Kaiser found that 68% of Black beneficiaries — and 61% of Latino beneficiaries — did not visit a dentist in the past year.