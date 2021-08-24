Illinois expansion of health coverage for older adults living illegally in U.S. is expected to benefit ‘thousands of essential workers at risk’

CHICAGO — When Maribel Cordero told her two children in 2016 that she had breast cancer but that she couldn’t afford treatment, the two grabbed empty cans the next day and set out to ask for donations at their school, the mother recalls.

“They thought that with the little money they collected, I was going to be able to pay for the surgery I needed,” said Cordero, 54, of Pilsen.

Though she was told that her stage 2 cancer needed to be treated immediately, she was denied urgent treatment because she did not have any type of health insurance. As an immigrant from Mexico living in the country without permission, she does not qualify for federal programs that offer health coverage and she can’t afford private insurance.

“There was no way to pay for the treatment so I thought: I’m going to die and who is going to care for my children?”

She managed to get treated several weeks later through charity care. Now a cancer survivor, the mother faces the long-term effects of the illness, which include copays for multiple doctor visits a month and a bill of more than $3,000 monthly for medicines.

While she said her husband and children pitch in to make sure she gets the medicine she needs, a less stressful solution is on the way.