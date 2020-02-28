Illinois has no new coronavirus cases, BJC says

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — St. Clair County Health Department confirmed Friday that there are no new cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Illinois, according to a news release Friday from BJC Healthcare.
A Post-Dispatch story Friday said BJC’s Belleville Memorial Hospital had cared for a patient that the Illinois Department of Public Health was testing for the virus. The results would take several days, BJC said.
BJC would not comment further Friday, citing patient privacy.
What is COVID-19?
The newly identified virus, which was named on Feb. 11 by the World Health Organization, is a member of the coronavirus family that can cause colds or more serious illnesses such as SARS and MERS.
It was first identified in Wuhan, China, in December, and likely originated in animals and migrated to humans. Many of the people who were first infected worked or shopped in the Huanan seafood wholesale market.
It’s since spread to at least 48 countries, infecting about 82,000 people globally and killing at least 2,800.
Health officials believe the virus spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs. There is no vaccine to provide immunity against COVID-19.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, wheezing and pneumonia. Those symptoms can appear two days to two weeks after exposure. Severe symptoms include high fever and organ failure.
Because it is a viral pneumonia, antibiotics don’t work. Nor will existing antiviral drugs used to fight flu. That means health care providers focus on treating symptoms, helping patients’ lung function and providing a steady flow of liquids to prevent dehydration.
The mortality rate is believed to about 2%, but that may change as researchers learn more.
To avoid becoming infected or spreading the virus, wash your hands thoroughly, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, stay home if sick, avoid close contact with people who are sick, clean and disinfect surfaces.
From staff and wire reports