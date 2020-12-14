Interest is lively at deadline for ‘Obamacare’ sign-ups

Stephanie Burton, a solo practitioner lawyer from Kansas City, Missouri, said she recently renewed her coverage for 2021. For about $150 a month, after subsidies, Burton is also able to cover two young adult children as they negotiate their transition to self-sufficiency in a shaky economy.

But Burton said she's noticed that the annual enrollment season gets very little promotion. After Trump failed to repeal former President Barack Obama's signature law, not even the rising need for coverage amid coronavirus layoffs has persuaded his administration to rethink its opposition. Trump administration officials say what they have done is to focus on the smooth operation of the HealthCare.gov website for those who may want the coverage.

“Since I've always had it, I get reminders by email,” said Burton, but “there are a lot of people who may not even know how to find this information.”

That's expected to change under the incoming Biden administration, which plans to build on the health law to expand coverage to more than 30 million who still lack it.

Some former Obama officials who closely monitor the Trump administration's operation of the program say they have reason to hope in this sign-up season.