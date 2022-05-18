Jefferson County reports first child death from COVID-19

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Health Department has reported the county’s first death of a child from COVID-19.

The only available information from the department’s weekly data report, released on Wednesday, was that the child was 0 to 9 years old. The death occurred during the week starting May 8.

The death brings the total number children under the age 18 who have died from COVID-19 in Missouri to 26, according to probable and confirmed death data maintained by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control through May 14.

Pediatric deaths from COVID-19 make up 0.1% of the 20,571 total number of deaths in Missouri from COVID-19, the data shows.

Nationwide, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 1,062 children under the age of 18. The total death toll in the U.S. has topped 1 million.

Across Missouri over the past week, an average of 5 people have died a day of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

