Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center rescheduled its event tonight to “brighten” the night for children in the hospital to Monday, Dec. 23, at 8 p.m.
Being in the hospital during the holidays can isolating and lonely for a child, so the hospital is inviting the community to gather on the grounds of the hospital at 1465 South Grand Boulevard and shine flashlights or cellphone lights toward the hospital windows while singing carols.
Fire trucks, ambulances and police cars are expected to help by lining the streets around the hospital and running their emergency lights.
Hot cocoa and cookies will also be served.
This will be the second “Light Up Glennon” event. Hundreds turned out Dec. 3 to spread some holiday cheer to patients.
The event is free, but organizers are asking people to register for “Light up Glennon” on Eventbrite. More information can also be found on the event's Facebook page.