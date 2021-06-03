Many new moms get kicked off Medicaid two months after giving birth. Illinois will change that.

Jessica Davenport-Williams, a mother in Chicago, said that, after giving birth the first time, she hemorrhaged severely and had to receive blood transfusions. She was pregnant with her second daughter around the time Serena Williams and Beyoncé were in the news because of their own serious childbirth complications.

So she advocated for herself before her next delivery.

“I wanted to make sure that every physician was well aware of my history, that they documented information in my file that would be transferred to the hospital. And I was met with resistance,” she said. “They didn’t feel that it was necessary. I had to push for several appointments for that to happen.”

After her second daughter was born via cesarean section, Davenport-Williams hemorrhaged again.

“It became an emergency situation,” she said. “It just reminded me that I could have been one of those cases … that I [almost] didn’t make it.”

Davenport-Williams said her experience compelled her to become an advocate for maternal health.