Medicare punishes nearly 2,500 hospitals for high readmissions

WASHINGTON — The federal government’s effort to penalize hospitals for excessive patient readmissions is ending its first decade with Medicare cutting payments to nearly half the nation’s hospitals.

In its 10th annual round of penalties, Medicare is reducing its payments to 2,499 hospitals, or 47% of all facilities.

The average penalty is a 0.64% reduction in payment for each Medicare patient stay from the start of this month through September 2022. The fines can be heavy, averaging $217,000 for a hospital in 2018, according to Congress’ Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, or MedPAC.

Medicare estimates the penalties over the next fiscal year will save the government $521 million.

Thirty-nine hospitals received the maximum 3% reduction, and 547 hospitals had so few returning patients that they escaped any penalty.

In the St. Louis area, penalties for excess readmissions ranged from a low of 0.13% at Barnes-Jewish West County in Creve Coeur to a high of 2.31% at Alton Memorial.