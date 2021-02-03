Merck anti-baldness drug Propecia has long trail of suicide reports, records show

In 2010, while reviewing Merck’s proposal to add potential depression risk to Propecia’s label, an FDA safety evaluator recommended also adding a warning for suicidal thoughts and behavior, noting nine suicides and reports of other suicidal behaviors among patients who took finasteride, the FDA documents reviewed by Reuters show.

The reports of suicidal behavior analyzed by Merck and government regulators, known as “adverse event” reports, are filed by consumers, doctors and other members of the public. They are compiled in a public database by U.S. regulators, as well as drug-safety agencies in other countries.

In her November 2010 report, FDA safety evaluator Namita Kothary wrote that the nine suicides were difficult to assess due to incomplete information. “However, we cannot exclude that finasteride may have contributed to the events,” she wrote. Kothary did not respond to requests for comment.

Two other FDA reviewers disagreed. The two physicians — Amy Woitach and David Kettl — said the data supported adding depression to the label. Suicidal ideation, however, should be left off because the number of suicidal thoughts, attempts and deaths was “lower than would be expected in this patient population,” according to their December 2010 report. Kettl and Woitach did not respond to requests for comment.