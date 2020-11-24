Millions of kids are skipping vaccines this year, Blue Cross study finds

The decline in vaccination rates that BCBSA found is very plausible, according to Dr. Tina Q. Tan, a professor of pediatrics at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. Tan said the problem may actually be worse than the BCBSA figures indicate.

“This is something that is incredibly important to do,” Tan said of vaccinations. “I realize that we are in the middle of a pandemic, but health care facilities have really gone out of their way to ensure that patients are seen safely.”

The BCBSA findings are consistent with a May report from the Centers for Disease Control that found a steep drop in the number of childhood vaccinations in March and April, particularly among children older than 2. In May, the Illinois chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics issued a statement saying an estimated 70% to 80% of children were not seeing their pediatricians due to COVID-19 concerns, and urging parents to continue routine care and vaccinations.

For the analysis, BCBSA compared member claims data from January to September 2020 with data from the same time period in 2019.