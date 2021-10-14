Missouri among 18 GOP-led states urging court to let Texas abortion law stand

AUSTIN, Texas — Eighteen states, including Missouri, threw new support behind Texas’ ban on most abortions as the Biden administration waited Thursday for a ruling to determine whether the nation’s most restrictive abortion law will be allowed to remain in place.

The rush to Texas’ defense by the mostly Southern and Midwestern attorneys general reflected the broader stakes and how other Republican-led states might pursue their own versions of Senate Bill 8, which bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy. That is before some women know they are even pregnant.

Texas has had the ban on the books since early September, except for a brief 48-hour window last week after a federal judge in Austin put it on hold. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals quickly set that decision aside and is expected to make a more lasting decision in the coming days about whether the law can stay in effect.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the law “clearly unconstitutional" while launching a lawsuit against Texas and warned that it could become a model elsewhere in the country unless it’s struck down.