Missouri health department says 5,000-case increase was reporting error

ST. LOUIS — A reporting error on the state's new COVID-19 data dashboard caused it to look like more than 5,000 new cases of the coronavirus had been detected in the state on Saturday, health officials said.

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services officials said Sunday that a "database extract error" on Saturday caused an "incorrect inflation in the number of reported cases going back over several days, suggesting that over 5,020 cases had been added in 24 hours."

Staff are working to fix the issue, officials said, though a timeline for the problem to be fixed wasn't offered. Updated case numbers were not immediately provided.

The state introduced a new data dashboard for tracking COVID-19 cases and testing across the state in late September, including data by county, per capita and with a demographic breakdown.