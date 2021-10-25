Missouri joins Ohio lawsuit seeking to restore Trump-era ban on abortion referrals

The administration's reversal of both rules came as political and legal battles over abortion are growing sharper amid burgeoning efforts by Republicans to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Yost emphasized that his lawsuit does not challenge the right to an abortion as guaranteed under Roe. The litigation follows a letter he and 20 other states sent to Health and Human Services in May warning the Biden administration against reversing the rules.

The prohibition against family planning clinics funded under Title X using public funds for abortions was contained in the Family Planning Services and Population Research Act of 1970, Yost said.

In addition to Missouri, other states joining the challenge are Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Not all states participate in Title X.

Groups representing the clinics said they hoped this month's reversal would lead some 1,300 local facilities that left in protest to return.