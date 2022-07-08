Missouri reports single case of rare infection caused by amoeba

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said this week it was notified of a Missouri resident with a laboratory-confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri, a microscopic, single-celled, free-living amoeba that can cause a rare, life-threatening infection of the brain called primary amebic meningoencephalitis.

The Missouri patient is being treated for PAM in an intensive care unit of a hospital, the state health department said. The source of the patient’s exposure is currently being investigated by public health officials.

State health officials did not provide further details about the patient, but they said no additional suspected cases of PAM were being investigated in the state.

The amoeba is commonly found in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers and ponds, but PAM itself is extremely rare, the state health department said. Since 1962, only 154 known cases have been identified in the U.S., and the only other case identified in a Missouri resident occurred in 1987, officials said.

People become infected by Naegleria fowleri when water containing the amoeba enters the body through the nose from freshwater sources. The amoeba then travels up the nose to the brain, where it destroys brain tissue. This infection cannot be spread from one person to another, and it cannot be contracted by swallowing contaminated water, officials said.

"These situations are extremely rare in the United States and in Missouri specifically, but it’s important for people to know that the infection is a possibility so they can seek medical care in a timely manner if related symptoms present," said Dr. George Turabelidze, Missouri’s state epidemiologist, in a statement.

Health officials cautioned that people can take actions to reduce the risk of infection by limiting the amount of water going up the nose. These actions include:

• Hold your nose shut, use nose clips or keep your head above water when taking part in water-related activities in warm freshwater bodies.

• Avoid putting your head under the water in hot springs and other untreated thermal waters.

• Avoid water-related activities in warm freshwater bodies during periods of high water temperature.

• Avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.

Those who experience the following symptoms after swimming in any warm body of water should contact their health care provider immediately because the disease progresses rapidly: severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, seizures, altered mental status or hallucinations.