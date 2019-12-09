Three people in Missouri have died from complications of the flu this season, state health officials said today.
There have been 1,548 flu cases reported in the state since October. Last year at this date there had been 1,658 cases, with the peak of illnesses coming in late February with a total number of cases for the season at nearly 77,000.
There were 92 deaths in Missouri attributed to flu in the 2018-2019 season from October to May, and another 1,721 pneumonia and flu-related deaths.
Flu activity is increasing across the country, but some areas including Illinois are still considered low level for circulating viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late," said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. "We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated."
Getting a flu shot is one way to stay healthy during the holiday travel season
Keep drinking water
Stay hydrated by drinking a lot of fluids, especially water, and by avoiding caffeinated drinks. Most people don't realize when they are dehydrated, adding stress to your body's immune system.
When traveling outside the country, consume only bottled water if the local supply is questionable. Also, consider the source of the water even if it's in a bottle.
Wash your hands frequently
One of the most effective and proven ways to reduce the spread of germs is through frequent hand washing.
The CDC recommends hand washing: Before, during and after preparing food; before eating food; before and after caring for someone who is sick; before and after treating a cut or wound; after using the toilet; after changing diapers or cleaning up a child who has used the toilet; after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing; after touching an animal, animal feed or animal waste; after handling pet food or pet treats; or after touching garbage.
During cold and flu season, it's a good preventive measure to wash hands more often.
Choose wisely on the plane
Try to avoid sitting next to someone who is coughing or sneezing. Choosing a window seat means one less passenger directly next to you.
According to a report in
Business Insider, using the air vent above your airplane seat may help you avoid contact with microorganisms that can get you sick. The air can create an invisible barrier that stops airborne viruses from lingering in the air around you.
Set time for self care
Schedules get crowded during the holidays, and the first things to go are usually the ways we take care of ourselves — exercise or meditation. Make time for walks with family and friends to work some movement into your visits.
Get more sleep
You need more rest than you are getting. Your brain doesn't function well when you are sleep-deprived. Re-evaluate your commitments if you are consistently sleep-deprived.
If you can’t get at least seven hours of sleep each night, take naps. According to the National Sleep Foundation, even 15 to 30 minutes of extra sleep each day will boost alertness and help recharge.
Use disinfecting wipes
Frequent travelers swear by wiping down trays, nonfabric parts of seatbelts, hand rests, door handles, the overhead bins and other common areas with disinfecting wipes while traveling. Give the area a chance to dry before touching it. You can do the same on a bus or train seat and once you enter a hotel room.
It's possible to get a little extra with this sanitizing, but it will help reduce the amount of bacteria on the surfaces you touch.
Boost your immune system
If you're not eating as many fruits and vegetables as you should be, consider adding extra vitamin C or a multivitamin to boost your immunity.
Clear nasal passages
Using a saline solution spray during the flight can help minimize the damage caused by the dry air and low humidity. And flushing out your nasal passages in the bathroom after getting off the plane can provide relief from allergies and colds.
Get a flu shot
A key reason people choose not to get the flu vaccine is they perceive it doesn't work, although studies have found it is usually 40% to 60% effective.
The flu vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent illness caused by seasonal influenza viruses.
