Three people in Missouri have died from complications of the flu this season, state health officials said today.

There have been 1,548 flu cases reported in the state since October. Last year at this date there had been 1,658 cases, with the peak of illnesses coming in late February with a total number of cases for the season at nearly 77,000.

There were 92 deaths in Missouri attributed to flu in the 2018-2019 season from October to May, and another 1,721 pneumonia and flu-related deaths.

Flu activity is increasing across the country, but some areas including Illinois are still considered low level for circulating viruses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"For those who haven’t already been vaccinated, it is important to know that it’s not too late," said Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, in a statement. "We are approaching the peak of flu season, so now is still a great time to protect yourself and others around you by being vaccinated."

Getting a flu shot is one way to stay healthy during the holiday travel season

