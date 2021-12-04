Missouri Republicans, anticipating blow to Roe v. Wade, push anti-abortion proposals

“Missouri will certainly be in the mix of these states that are looking to either ban abortion or make it much more difficult to access care, which in Missouri sounds almost impossible,” Nash said. “But it does feel like that’s the direction we’re going to see until we get this decision.”

Democrats are offering their own measures affirming or expanding abortion rights, though the Republican makeup of the General Assembly makes it highly unlikely their bills will advance.

Rep. Emily Weber, a Kansas City Democrat, is offering bills that would codify the right to an abortion under Roe v. Wade and require organizations that provide pregnancy-related services to offer medically-accurate information in order to receive state funding.

“These radical and extreme partisans have shown they’re willing to go after not only abortion, but even against birth control and other forms reproductive health care,” Weber said in a statement. “I’m filing this legislation to stand up for my right, and the right of millions of Missourians, to have control over their own bodies.”