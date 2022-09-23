 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri will receive a total of $25.3 million in federal grants to fight the opioid crisis

Opioid crisis

Synthetic opioids like illicit fentanyl contribute to 77% of overdose deaths while prescription opioids only contribute to 23%.

 123rf

WASHINGTON — Missouri will receive $25.3 million in grants to fight the opioid crisis and support people in recovery as part of an $1.5 billion effort to address the overdose epidemic, the White House announced Friday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, said the funds will go the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

The grants are to be used to increase access to treatment for substance use disorder, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone and expand access to recover support services such as 24/7 opioid treatment programs, according to a White House fact sheet.

The funding was announced as part of National Recovery Month.

The White House also announced, among other things, that more than $104 million would be invested with public, private and nonprofit entities to expand substance use treatment and prevention in rural communities and $20.5 million in grants would be awarded to organizations that help connect those who have substance use disorders with community resources.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug administration issued new guidelines intended to facilitate the distribution of FDA-approved naloxone products.

©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit kansascity.com

