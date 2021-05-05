Mobile clinic brings care to the uninsured in Jefferson County

HILLSBORO — Jefferson County residents who lack health insurance will have access to free primary medical care when a mobile clinic staffed by volunteer physicians and nurses opens next month in Hillsboro.

The Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis on June 3 will begin bringing the 40-foot mobile trailer to the Good Shephard Parish, 703 3rd Street. The clinic will see patients on the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, but patients are encouraged to make appointments by calling 1-888-870-9610.

An open house will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, to visit and tour the clinic.

The Rural Parish Clinic operates three other weekly mobile medical clinics in Cadet, St. Clair and Bonne Terre.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.