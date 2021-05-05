 Skip to main content
Mobile clinic brings care to the uninsured in Jefferson County
Mobile clinic brings care to the uninsured in Jefferson County

Mobile health clinic

The Archdiocese of St. Louis will open a mobile health clinic in 2019 that will travel to rural parishes of Washington and Franklin counties. Photo courtesy Archdiocese of St. Louis.

HILLSBORO — Jefferson County residents who lack health insurance will have access to free primary medical care when a mobile clinic staffed by volunteer physicians and nurses opens next month in Hillsboro.

The Rural Parish Clinic of the Archdiocese of St. Louis on June 3 will begin bringing the 40-foot mobile trailer to the Good Shephard Parish, 703 3rd Street. The clinic will see patients on the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are accepted, but patients are encouraged to make appointments by calling 1-888-870-9610.

An open house will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 6, to visit and tour the clinic.

The Rural Parish Clinic operates three other weekly mobile medical clinics in Cadet, St. Clair and Bonne Terre.

