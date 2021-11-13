More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

“Just because somebody can’t access an abortion doesn’t mean that they’re going to all of a sudden want to continue a pregnancy that originally was not desired, right?” said Dr. Meera Shah, chief medical officer for the Planned Parenthood affiliate outside New York City, who also does abortions in Indiana.

A person in Ohio who identifies as nonbinary said they used an herbal remedy to self-manage an abortion alone in their college dorm room in 2016, before Aid Access launched its site, telling their roommate they had the stomach flu. They said they didn’t have a car and didn’t know they could get financial help, and called the Aid Access model “fantastic.”

“Any avenue to help pregnant people facilitate their own abortions and have that experience in whatever way best suits them is a great way to give bodily autonomy back to a wider range of patients,” they said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they fear harassment from anti-abortion protesters.

The new laws in Montana, Oklahoma and Texas say people can’t face criminal penalties for having medication abortions. Yet those provisions — and assurances from abortion foes that their goal is not to prosecute people who have ended pregnancies — don’t comfort some abortion-rights advocates.