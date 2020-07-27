New heart problems seen in recovered COVID-19 patients

More than three-quarters of recently recovered COVID-19 patients had heart muscle problems show up during magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests, German doctors reported on Monday in JAMA Cardiology.
In some patients, the heart may be “in serious trouble as a part of COVID-19 disease,” Dr. Valentina Puntmann of University Hospital Frankfurt told Reuters.
Among 100 patients ages 45 to 53, “a considerable majority” — 78 — had inflammation in the heart muscle and lining. Sixty-seven had recovered at home while 33 had required hospitalization.
Half of the former patients were more than two months out since their diagnosis at the time of the MRI.
Thirty-six patients reported ongoing shortness of breath and general exhaustion, and 71 had blood markers of heart muscle damage.
Compared with similar people who had not had COVID-19, the recently recovered patients’ hearts pumped more weakly and displayed other risk factors for heart failure.
Puntmann suspects the abnormalities are signs of permanent problems.
“While we do not have direct evidence for late consequences yet, such as the development of heart failure ... it is quite possible that in a few years, this burden will be enormous based on what we have learned from other viral conditions that similarly affect the heart,” she said.
