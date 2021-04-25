No appointments needed for Madison County vaccination clinics

MADISON COUNTY — Walk-ins are now welcome at COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Madison County, the county health department announced Sunday.

A clinic at the Gateway Convention Center in Collinsville, at 1 Gateway Drive, runs Sunday through Thursday. Anyone age 16 and older is eligible to receive a shot, but those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Appointments are preferred to help with planning, the health department said. Appointments can be made online any time at madisonchd.org or by calling 618-692-8954, ext. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays.

