People's Pharmacy: Use caution if choosing red yeast rice for cholesterol

Q • My wife and I are vegans. We are very health conscious, so we were surprised when her doctor suggested that she start taking a statin. Her cholesterol is right around 200, which doesn’t seem that high to us.

She would rather take red yeast rice than a synthetic drug to see if it would be helpful. Do you have any recommendations?

A • Red yeast rice is a traditional Chinese medicinal food that dates back several centuries. It was used to flavor, color and preserve food. The natural compounds (monacolins) produced by red yeast contain statins, including lovastatin. This was the original drug in this class, first sold under the brand name Mevacor.

A small, randomized placebo-controlled trial in Japan found that red yeast rice lowered LDL and total cholesterol as well as blood pressure (Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, September 2021). A systematic review of 30 articles concluded that red yeast rice reduces mortality rates and major cardiac events (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2022). Finding a safe and effective supplement may be harder than you would think. The Food and Drug Administration does not regulate dietary supplements and provides no assurance of quality. ConsumerLab.com recently tested some red yeast rice products and found that many did not contain adequate amounts of lovastatin. The analysis did reveal that HPF Cholestene had adequate levels and no citrinin. To read the full report, visit ConsumerLab.com. There is a subscription fee.

Q • My husband was put on a very high-fiber diet awhile ago, including a daily fiber supplement. This seems to be causing a lot of intestinal gas, which is very uncomfortable — for him AND me! Beans are problematic, of course, but other foods seem to cause this as well. Do you have any suggestions?

A • It can take time for the digestive tract to adjust to a high-fiber diet. In the meantime, though, he shouldn’t have to suffer. Each person may vary in their sensitivities. A diary of foods and flatus events can help identify which meals require the most attention.

Pepto Bismol (bismuth subsalicylate) can help control odor but won’t reduce the quantity of gas produced. Other options include probiotics or herbs such as asafoetida, fennel or turmeric.

Q • I’ve read on your website that people use soap chips in their socks to ward off foot cramps or restless legs. But I’m puzzled: Just how do you place soap chips in your socks so you don’t hurt your feet walking?

A • People place small soap chips in their socks so that they surround the ankles or lower calves. You’re certainly right that walking on chips would be uncomfortable!

