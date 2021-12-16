Planned Parenthood in St. Louis applauds FDA decision to lift in-person restrictions on abortion pill

WASHINGTON — The Food and Drug Administration is loosening some restrictions on where women can obtain abortion pills, including a long-standing requirement that the medication be picked up in person.
Officials said Thursday that a scientific review supported broadening access and allowing more pharmacies — including mail-order services — to distribute the medication.
But prescribing will still be limited to doctors who complete special certification. Additionally, the agency said dispensing pharmacies will have to be registered with the agency.
The decision is the latest shift in the polarized legal battle over medication abortion, which has only intensified amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is certain to spur legal challenges and restrictions in Republican-led states amid the ongoing battle over abortion.
In St. Louis, Planned Parenthood officials applauded the decision, saying it means abortion-pill-by-mail will become a permanent service line at its Metro East clinic.
“This is a victory for patients and for medicine,” Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, said in a statement. “For far too long the FDA has treated medication abortion as the one exception to evidence-based medicine. The reversal of these restrictions affirms what we know to be true: the abortion pill is safe, effective, and should be treated as any other prescription medication patients can access at pharmacies or by mail.”
Planned Parenthood’s clinic in Fairview Heights began in July 2020 utilizing telehealth and mail-order pharmacies for medication abortion services. It said it has assisted approximately 500 patients who have self-managed their abortions at home.
Missouri currently has a telehealth abortion ban in place. But residents of the Missouri portion of the metro area have workarounds.
Earlier this year the FDA stopped enforcing the in-person dispensing requirement because of the pandemic. Under Thursday’s decision, the agency will permanently drop the rule, which has long been opposed by medical societies and pro-abortion groups.