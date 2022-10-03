Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic to provide access for Missourians

JEFFERSON CITY — Planned Parenthood will soon open a mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois to provide greater access to abortion for Missourians after the state outlawed the procedure in nearly all cases in June.

The mobile clinic will be able to travel along the border with Missouri and will be part of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri. The clinic will provide medication abortions, and eventually procedural abortions, and is expected to launch by the end of the year, the organization announced Monday.

The 37-foot mobile abortion clinic will help curtail “distances, wait times and other logistical barriers profoundly impacting patients in neighboring states where abortion is now banned since Roe fell 100 days ago,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

Missouri enacted its trigger ban minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The mobile clinic will be Planned Parenthood’s first in the nation designed to provide access residents in a state that saw abortion banned in the wake of the court’s decision.

Planned Parenthood has reported increased demand in both Kansas and Illinois since Missouri’s trigger ban took effect, but so far no mobile clinic has been announced along the state’s border with Kansas.

The organization also announced Monday that it will also be taking over the former Tri-Rivers Family Planning building in Rolla, a Title X health center that closed on Friday. The location will provide birth control, emergency contraception and other preventative care, Rodriguez said.

Missouri’s 2019 abortion ban bars the procedure in nearly all cases except for a medical emergency and does not include exceptions for rape and incest.

Abortion activists and doctors have criticized the law as being too vague and say it will force women to carry unsafe pregnancies or travel out of state to get the procedure. They also argue it puts an unnecessary strain on doctors who have to perform an abortion to save a woman’s life.

Since Missouri’s ban, Planned Parenthood’s abortion clinic in Fairview Heights — just across the border with Missouri — has seen the number of patients traveling from outside the state jump by more than 340%, Rodriguez said. The location has also seen wait times skyrocket from four days to two and a half weeks, she said.

“This is what we mean when we say that banning abortion does not eliminate the need for abortion care,” she said.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt, both Republicans who signed documents triggering the state’s abortion ban in June, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.