Polls: Most Americans support the right to abortion, but many are also OK with 15-week limit

Marquette has been doing regular polling on the court, and in September, 40% said they favored upholding a 15-week limit while 32% opposed it.

“This is in line with much national polling on abortion over the years, which consistently finds support for maintaining Roe and a right to an abortion, but accepts a variety of restrictions including on the timing of abortions, as in this case,” Marquette’s pollsters said.

The court will hear arguments in the case Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on Dec. 1.

The threat to Roe has arisen not from changes in public opinion but in the makeup of the court.

Before 2017, the court had three veteran conservatives — Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. — who were skeptical of abortion rights.

In his first year as a justice, Thomas voted to overturn the abortion right in the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The three veterans have been joined by three appointees of President Trump — Justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — who supporters believe will vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade if presented the opportunity.