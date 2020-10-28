Psychiatrist from Brentwood honored for work to improve diversity in Alzheimer’s research

“Many African Americans are reluctant to join studies because of the history of racism in medicine and medical research,” said Lewis, who also has a family history with the disease.

“I want people to understand that research today is not the way it used to be,” he said. “In order to develop treatments for Alzheimer’s that work for everybody, scientists need a broad spectrum of people in clinical trials — not just African Americans, but Hispanic and Asian and indigenous people as well.”

Dr. B. Joy Snider, director of the clinical trials unit for the Knight research center, said as a psychiatrist, Lewis brings a nuanced understanding of how to talk to people about difficult subjects.

“The Knight ADRC team is determined to make sure that our group of clinical trial volunteers reflects our community, and Dr. Lewis’ awareness work is the backbone of that outreach,” Snider said.

