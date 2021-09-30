Rep. Cori Bush and other members of Congress share own abortion stories at hearing

When it was over, Bush said, she was “confused."

“I was embarrassed, I was ashamed,” she said. "I asked myself, ’Was it something I’d done?’”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

About a month later, soon after she turned 18, Bush learned she was pregnant.

“To all the Black women and girls who have had abortions or will have abortions — know this: We have nothing to be ashamed of,” Bush said.

Jayapal said her first child, Janak, now 25, was born prematurely and weighed less than 2 pounds, which resulted in medical conditions that frequently required his hospitalization. Jayapal said other stresses combined with the sick baby resulted in postpartum depression so bad that she contemplated suicide.

She said that when she became pregnant again, she consulted with doctors “who told me that any future pregnancy would likely also be high risk to me and the child, similar to what I had gone through with Janak."

“I very much wanted to have more children,” she said, "but I simply could not imagine going through that again.”

Ending the pregnancy was "the most difficult choice I’ve made in my life, but it was my choice,” Jayapal said.