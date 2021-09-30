Rep. Cori Bush and two other congresswomen testify about their abortions

WASHINGTON — Three members of Congress, including Rep. Cori Bush of St. Louis, shared their personal experiences with abortion during a hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
The testimony by Bush and Reps. Barbara Lee, D-California, and Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, came in response to the wave of anti-abortion legislation being advanced in several states, including Missouri.
Bush testified that she was raped by an acquaintance during a church trip to Mississippi in 1994, and only later discovered after missing a period, she was pregnant.
“Choosing to have an abortion was the hardest decision that I had ever made,” Bush said. “But at 18 years old, I knew it was the right decision for me. It was freeing, knowing that I had options. Even still, it took long for me to feel like me again, until most recently, when I decided to give this speech.”
Bush previously spoke about having had an abortion during a rally in downtown St. Louis three weeks ago.
Lee, during an appearance Wednesday night on “MSNBC’s The ReidOut with Joy Reid,” said she traveled to a “back-alley clinic” in Mexico with a family friend.