Siteman Cancer Center celebrates opening new facility in Metro East
Siteman Cancer Center celebrates opening new facility in Metro East

Siteman Cancer Center Memorial East

Siteman Cancer Center at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, Illinois, opens its doors to patients Jan. 13. (Photo provided by Siteman Cancer Center)

 By Michele Munz St. Louis Post-Dispatch

SHILOH — Siteman Cancer Center celebrated Tuesday the opening of its newest facility with hospital officials, staff, community members and patients at Memorial Hospital East.

The site in Shiloh is the fifth Siteman Cancer satellite facility in the metropolitan area. It will be open to patients Jan. 13. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The $38 million new cancer center will occupy 39,000 square feet of a medical office building at Memorial East. Siteman had temporarily been operating out of a clinic five miles away in Swansea since 2018.

Both Barnes-Jewish and Memorial East are owned by BJC HealthCare.

The satellite centers provide improved access to care by one of top-rated cancer centers in the country as well as opportunities to participate in clinical trials of new treatments. Technology at the Memorial East site includes a linear accelerator which creates high-energy radiation to treat cancer, and a CT scanner that combines multiple X-ray images to more easily locate tumors.

“Our collaboration provides world-class cancer care to residents throughout the region in a more convenient setting closer to home,” said Mark Turner, president of Memorial Regional Health Services, which includes Memorial East.

Siteman’s other centers include locations in south, west and north St. Louis County as well as St. Charles County.

