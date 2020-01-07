Siteman Cancer Center celebrates opening new facility in Metro East

SHILOH — Siteman Cancer Center celebrated Tuesday the opening of its newest facility with hospital officials, staff, community members and patients at Memorial Hospital East.

The site in Shiloh is the fifth Siteman Cancer satellite facility in the metropolitan area. It will be open to patients Jan. 13. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

The $38 million new cancer center will occupy 39,000 square feet of a medical office building at Memorial East. Siteman had temporarily been operating out of a clinic five miles away in Swansea since 2018.

Both Barnes-Jewish and Memorial East are owned by BJC HealthCare.

The satellite centers provide improved access to care by one of top-rated cancer centers in the country as well as opportunities to participate in clinical trials of new treatments. Technology at the Memorial East site includes a linear accelerator which creates high-energy radiation to treat cancer, and a CT scanner that combines multiple X-ray images to more easily locate tumors.