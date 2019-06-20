Childgarden Early Childhood Center in the Central West End will close in September, parents were informed Tuesday via email.
The president of St. Louis Arc, which operates the center, cited "changes in our strategic direction" for the closure. St. Louis Arc is the local affiliate of the nonprofit that serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Childgarden day care center and preschool placed typically developing children in the same classrooms as their peers with autism, Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.
"This decision (to close) has been made in order to redirect our resources to services that will impact a greater number of children with disabilities across the St. Louis community," said Mark Keeley. "While the reason for this decision is ultimately to better deliver on the St. Louis Arc’s mission, we regret the disappointing burden this places on your family."
Last September, Childgarden downsized from 10 classrooms to five. The center laid off nine staff members and 20 families were told they no longer had spots. At the time, enrollment was expected to be 72.
The earlier cuts were caused by a teacher shortage, Keeley said.
Matt Miller said his family felt lucky to find Childgarden for their daughter Penelope, now 3, when they moved to St. Louis in 2017.
"To find day care for a kid under 18 months is really challenging," Miller said. "Before Penelope was even born we had her on a waiting list."
Miller said the family is now scrambling to find an opening, after the typical cycle when preschools fill up in the spring.
"I feel like the people that are making these decisions maybe don't know how these things work," Miller said. "Three months ago would have made things easier."
About 100 children will be displaced with the changes to three preschools.