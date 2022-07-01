St. Louis County’s Faisal Khan named director of public health in Seattle and King County

CLAYTON — Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, will helm the public health department serving Seattle and King County, Washington, starting on Sept. 6.

Seattle and King County officials announced the appointment on Wednesday.

He will oversee a department with more than 2,000 employees in a jurisdiction of more than 2 million residents, with among the highest COVID-19 vaccination rates, and lowest death rates, in the country.

His appointment is subject to confirmation by the the Seattle City Council and King County Council.

Khan announced earlier this month that he was stepping down in August as acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Khan will stay on as acting health director in St. Louis County for another two months, telling Page in a resignation letter that he would work to ensure “continuity of and a seamless transition plan for all operations of the Department of Public Health.”

Khan has served as acting health director since February 2021, returning to a department where he had worked from 2010 to 2018, including the last three years as health director.

His return to the county came as Page and a council majority of his critics were at odds over health orders and pandemic aid spending, and a vocal anti-mask crowd regularly packed County Council meetings.

It culminated with a tense County Council meeting in July 2021 after which Khan, who had failed to get council support for a mask mandate amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, made an obscene gesture at an angry and vocal anti-mask crowd.

Khan, in a letter, acknowledged the gesture but said it came after he was subject to racist harassment by the crowd, and a council majority voted 5-2 in December to reject Khan′s formal appointment.

Page, who had told the council in September that he had “verbally reprimanded” Khan for giving the middle finger, kept Khan in an “acting” role, and supporters said Khan was put under unfair pressure for trying to protect public health.

Page′s office has said an interim health director will be named in September shortly before Khan leaves.

Khan was CEO of the federally funded Samuel Rodgers Health Center in Kansas City between 2018 and 2021, and had previously worked on HIV and AIDS and other communicable disease prevention in South Africa, Botswana, Pakistan, Vietnam and China and for public and private health administrations in West Virginia and Massachusetts.

He has a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree from the Army Medical College in Rawalpindi, Pakistan; trained as a physician at a military hospital in Multan, Pakistan; and earned a master′s in public health from Curtin University of Technology in Perth, Australia.

King County Executive Down Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell lauded Khan′s experience in a joint news release.

“After several years of draining — and critical — emergency public health response, Dr. Khan has the experience and vision to lay a foundation as we refocus and rebuild for a healthy future of our region,” Harrell said.

