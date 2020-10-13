 Skip to main content
St. Louis gets federal grant to combat stubbornly high STD rate
A general view of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta

A general view of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

 TAMI CHAPPELL

ST. LOUIS — The city will receive nearly $1 million over the next three years from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat its stubbornly high rate of sexually transmitted diseases, the St. Louis Department of Health announced Tuesday. The city is just one of four local jurisdictions to receive funding directly from the CDC.

St. Louis leads the nation in rates of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Health officials blame issues such clinic closures, stigma, drug use, poverty, lack of trauma-informed service providers and unstable living conditions.

With the $933,121 grant, the city’s health department will partner with academic institutions, STD service providers and grassroots organizations to address those issues, especially among Black men ages 18 to 29 who are disproportionately affected by STDs.

Sports