St. Louis to open its three public, outdoor pools starting Friday

ST. LOUIS — Following a delay due to a shortage of lifeguards, St. Louis announced Wednesday that its three outdoor pools will be open for residents to cool off starting at noon this Friday.

“City pools give young people the opportunity to come together, have fun and cool off in a safe environment,” Director of Parks and Recreation Greg Hayes said. “The city has worked diligently to open outdoor pools in the face of personnel shortages."

Though the city typically opens its outdoor pools on Memorial Day weekend or the first weekend of June, just as school is letting out, this year the city delayed the openings because it had about half as many lifeguards as it needed to safely operate them.

The city is still hiring lifeguards at $15 an hour, Hayes said.

Chambers Pool and Fairgrounds Pool will be open Monday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., and Marquette Pool will have the same hours except will be open until 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. The city's indoor pools are still operating with limited hours.

