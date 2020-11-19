Surprise federal drug rule directs insurers to reveal what they pay for prescription drugs

“You can call your insurer now and ask what your copay is,” said Wendy Netter Epstein, a health law and policy professor at DePaul University in Chicago. “Patients often don’t do that. Whether or not this has an impact depends on whether patients take the initiative to obtain this information.”

Starting in 2022 under the new rule, private plans also will have to publish the prices they negotiated with drug companies and benefit management companies online in a digital, machine-readable format. That may be particularly helpful to employers that provide health insurance to workers, enabling them to seek the lowest price the drug manufacturer is offering to other purchasers.

The rule will not require plans to disclose rebates and other discounts they negotiate with drugmakers and pharmacy benefit managers.

That’s a disappointment to employers that provide health insurance for their workers. “We’d like a much clearer idea of how much we’re paying for every drug every time it’s dispensed,” said James Gelfand, senior vice president for health policy at the ERISA Industry Committee, which represents large self-insured employers. “We want to know where every cent in rebates and discounts is going. We’ll at least begin peeling back the onion. You have to start somewhere.”