Texas has a ‘trigger’ law if Roe v. Wade is overturned. It’s not the only state with one.

Capriglione thinks the court is poised to overturn Roe and leave abortion regulations up to states. The bill he authored would allow for rules to be in place without the Legislature again meeting, he said.

Capriglione described the law as conforming to whatever the court ultimately rules.

“It just seeks to ensure that if this happens — if the court overturns Roe v. Wade or to the extent that it overturns Roe v. Wade — we have a mechanism here in the state to start this practice as soon as possible,” Capriglione said.

But legal experts have raised questions about how the law would be carried out if Roe or Casey “partly” were overturned.

“The text of the statute has to tell you how it would be applied, and it just doesn’t, right?” said University of Texas Austin law professor Elizabeth Sepper. “It doesn’t provide a measure of clarity.”

It is unlikely the court would frame its decision as a partial overruling, she said.

“I think there’s just really wide open questions as to whether and when the law would go into effect in the absence of an explicit and express overruling of Roe v. Wade,” Sepper said.