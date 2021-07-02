The Trump administration ordered hospitals to post actual prices, but some haven’t complied

The negotiated rates now being posted publicly often show an individual hospital accepting a wide range of prices for the same service, depending on the insurer, often based on how much negotiating power each has in a market.

In some cases, the cash-only price is less than what insurers pay. And prices may vary widely within the same city or region.

In Missouri, for example, the average price of a diagnostic colonoscopy is $1,754, but the range across the state is from $304 to $9,283, according to a database aggregated by San Diego-based Turquoise Health, one of the new firms looking to market the data to businesses while offering some information free of charge to patients. Another is Health Cost Labs, which will have pricing information for 2,300 hospitals in its database when it goes live July 1.

Patients can try to find the price information themselves by searching hospital websites, but even locating the correct tab on a hospital’s website is tricky.

Here’s one tip: “You can Google the hospital name and the words ‘price transparency’ and see where that takes you,” said Caitlin Sheetz, director and head of analytics at the consulting firm ADVI Health in the Washington, D.C., area.