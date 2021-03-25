Dr. Keith Roach: A range of blood pressure readings can be telling

Dear Dr. Roach • My doctor recently retired, my new one is very concerned about my systolic blood pressure, which was 150. I made quarterly visits to my old doctor, who never had a comment about my pressure numbers. My new doctor wants me on medication, and we agreed I would buy a home blood pressure machine to check my pressure.

I recorded it for 21 days, sometimes more than once day. My systolic numbers range from 118 to 150 and average 132. Out of 26 times, it was 150 once. My diastolic numbers are pretty consistent in the mid- to low 80s.

I sat still at my desk for these tests. Is seeing such a range a concern? I am 71 years old, 6 feet tall and weigh 170 pounds. I am very physically active.— T.H.

Answer • Your average blood pressure is modestly elevated. The range of readings you are asking about is not unusual. Blood pressure always varies throughout the day, and it’s the average blood pressure doctors are most concerned about, unless there are very high spikes in the blood pressure, which you do not have.