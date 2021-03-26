Dr. Keith Roach: Are new symptoms from return of previous tumor or dementia?

Dear Dr. Roach • My mother was diagnosed with right frontal lobe meningioma 17 years ago when she was 83 years old. Surgery was successful in that most of it was removed and it was found to be nonmalignant. The doctor told us he couldn’t remove it completely, and that it was a very slow-growing type of tumor and wouldn’t return for about 20 years. Mom is now 100 and doing pretty well in general. She lives at home with family caregivers. We notice normal signs of aging ... confusion, forgetfulness, some lack of concentration and not much interest in TV or reading anymore. While those behaviors are common signs of dementia for someone her age, sometimes her behavior reminds us of the time shortly before she was diagnosed with the tumor back in 2004. Should we have an MRI of her brain done? If we find that the tumor has grown back and is putting pressure on areas of her brain, what would you suggest? What will happen if we do nothing? — J.A.L.