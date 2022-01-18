 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
USDA identifies highly pathogenic bird flu strain found in South Carolina duck as H5N1
USDA identifies highly pathogenic bird flu strain found in South Carolina duck as H5N1

wild American wigeon

A wild American wigeon, photographed in 2008 (Photo by Matt MacGillivray via Flickr/Creative Commons)

CHICAGO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday identified the strain of highly pathogenic avian flu found in a wild duck in South Carolina as H5N1.

That strain has caused a wave of outbreaks of bird flu in poultry in Europe and Asia.

H5N1 is one of the few bird flu strains that has passed to humans, although U.S. officials have said there is a low risk to people from the case in South Carolina.

This story will be updated.

