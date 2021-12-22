Where the need is great, a fresh prescription for diabetes

Initial results of the Rocking Horse program were encouraging. Eight of the 12 participants who completed it had a lower A1c score. Also, fewer of them reported having food insecurity afterward.

Moss did especially well. She said that as she maintained her diet, she felt less lethargic and regained some mobility, allowing her to keep up with her 3-year-old grandson. Her A1c score dropped to 9.3% in June, a month into the program, and then below 8% after completing it. “I was shocked it was that low,” Moss said. At her doctor’s appointment Dec. 16, her A1c was still below 8%.

She hopes she can keep her A1c score in a good range long enough for her doctor to take her off her two diabetes medications. She said food stamps allow her to afford the type of food the Rocking Horse program introduced her to. “My diabetes is finally being managed well,” she said. “I really pay attention to the calories and carbs on the boxes now when I go shopping. Even my daughter is eating healthier like me, too. That is a plus.”

Rocking Horse plans to enroll more patients in Springfield and expand to a neighboring county in February. It hopes that as pandemic precautions ease, it can offer in-person learning and cooking demonstrations to improve participation and overall results.